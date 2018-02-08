Huawei launches bursary to help people follow their ambitions

Huawei has launched the Make It Possible Bursary to help people in the UK follow their dreams – including their charitable ambitions.

Huawei’s Make It Possible Bursary aims to celebrate and inspire creative and entrepreneurial spirit in the UK and will provide £30,000 for individuals to make their ambition possible this year with one successful applicant to receive a £20,000 bursary and a further £5,000 each awarded to two individuals.

The bursary is designed to encourage entries across a range of categories, whether people want to be photographers, baking bloggers, have a great idea to start a business or want to do something for charity. It forms part of Huawei’s ‘I Am What I Do’ campaign, which aims to inspire creativity and encourage people to use technology to unlock their potential and will also award successful applicants with a Huawei Mate 10 Pro device.

Huawei UK Managing Director, James Jie, said:

“At Huawei we believe in inspiring and empowering individuals to unlock their potential. With the Make It Possible Bursary we hope not only to help the individuals who win the bursary to fulfil their long held goals but to inspire people across the country to believe that they can make 2018 the year they achieve their ambitions.”

In a similar vein, in 2015, Utility Aid launched The Nicest Job in Britain. This offered one person the opportunity to help 45 charities in one year as National Philanthropy Manager, spending a week with each. It also offered a salary, a car, and a range of benefits. Applicants had to submit a video showcasing why they were the best person for the job. It was won by Luke Cameron in year one who then went on to set up NicestJobs.com.