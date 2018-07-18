Free websites offered to charities and community groups as part of world record bid

WebMate web builder platform MacAce is offering charities, community groups and sports clubs a free website as part of a world record ‘Web-Buildathon’ event to celebrate the relaunch of the platform.

The event will take place at MacAce’s office in Bodmin, Cornwall, tomorrow, on Thursday 19 July, and will run for 24 hours.

MacAce CEO, Gary Hall said:

“The team is really excited about the WebMate Web-Buildathon. We’ve been developing, improving and investing in our platform over the last year and we know people love our offering. We just want more organisations to benefit from our platform, which we believe offers a wider service than any of our global competitors.”

Organisations taking part in the WebMate Web-Buildathon will receive a five page website for 12 months, as well as free hosting for life. The £500 package will also include five free emails and a free domain name.

To register to take part organisations are invited to visit www.webmate.me/webbuildathon.