Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

One charity a month to receive £5,000 website grant from White Fuse

Posted by on 15 February 2017 in News
0 Comments
website design computer
One charity a month to receive £5,000 website grant from White Fuse

White Fuse is giving away a £5,000 grant each month to help a charity transform its website.

The grants are for small and medium sized charities / nonprofits in the UK, Canada and US with a turnover of less than £1m, and cover all setup costs of the website including content strategy, design, development and launch to a value of £5,000. The charity will need to cover the support and maintenance costs on a monthly basis.

Charities can apply on an ongoing basis on the White Fuse site, with White Fuse reviewing these applications monthly and selecting one to offer a grant to.

The agency has recently launched a new platform to help charities build websites and is offering the grants to accompany this launch.

Transform Foundation also recently announced grants to help charities redevelop their sites in association with RaisingIT, as well as grants to help with Facebook advertising.

Tags:, , ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!