Company offers to build 48 charity websites in 48 hours

American social enterprise organisation 48in48 is coming to London in November, to work with volunteer marketing professionals to build 48 websites for small charities in 48 hours for free.

The event will take place over the weekend of Friday 2 – Sunday 4 November, and applications are via the 48in48 website.

To be eligible, organisations must have a turnover of less than £2.3 million per annum and a small staff, as well as non-religious and non-political agenda. The requirement was also be for a small website, with nothing too complex, embedded or with a high-build demand. They must also have at least one dedicated person who can spend up to 10 hours on this project in the two months leading up to the November event to allow time for branding and marketing training as well as content development by the charity.

48in48 will supply briefing details to explain the process through three online courses covering legal sign off, branding – who, what, why, and content – to be supplied by each charity. Post-build, 48in48 will supply 30-days limited support plus options for follow-on platform support at a cost of £50 a month, or the option to zip files and move the website to another platform of the charity’s choosing.