Sound meditation app workshops to raise funds for music charity

A series of workshops to promote a new sound mediation app are to raise money for an international music charity.

Third Ear is an app that uses sound to invoke a meditative, mindful state in its users, and is the creation of Leo Cosendai, a Swiss-born meditation expert now based in London.

Cosendai created the app to allow users to access his teaching wherever they are. To help promote the launch of the app, Third Ear is holding a series of immersive events in partnership with Ministry of Sound, and has pledged 20% of the price of each ticket sold to London based charity Music as Therapy International.

Cosendai said:

“This series of events are a fantastic opportunity for anyone curious to experience sound not as a way of entertainment but as a way of self-entrainment. “Whether you are experienced or completely new to meditation and mindfulness does not matter in the slightest for physical posture and silence are not part of the equation. In fact, it is not uncommon to see first timers come out of the room stunned.”

Alexia Quin, founder and director of Music as Therapy International, said:

“We would like to thank Leo and Third Ear for their incredible gesture of support. The money raised will help us bring the benefits of music into the lives of vulnerable children and adults across the UK and around the world.”

The first Third Ear event will be held on 17 July, and then from September onwards on a monthly basis on the third Tuesday of each month. Tickets cost £20 per person and are available from SeeTickets.com. The Third Ear app is free to download on iOS, with a new version coming out on both iOS and Android in September 2018.

Main image: Leo Cosendai, Third Ear