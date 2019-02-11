7 fundraising events supporting good causes

Here is a round up of events that have taken place recently or are set to take place later this year, all supporting good causes.

Prudential RideLondon & Prevent Breast Cancer

Prudential RideLondon has appointed Prevent Breast Cancer as the first ever Charity of the Year for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46, which takes place on Sunday 4 August. The 46 is one of three sportives at Prudential RideLondon and is designed as a challenging but achievable distance for newcomers to mass-participation cycling. Among the riders who will be taking part in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 to raise money for Prevent Breast Cancer is BBC journalist and former GB para-cyclist Sally Hurst, who is calling on people to sign up and ride in aid of the charity. Hurst has previously battled cancer twice, losing a leg to bone cancer at age 26, before being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 38. She began cycling competitively after losing her leg, turning to the sport as a way to take back control over her life.

Read the full story as Children with Cancer UK becomes the headline partner of Swim Serpentine! 🙌#SwimSerpentine🏊‍♂️https://t.co/5bFjKZPvng — Swim Serpentine (@SwimSerpentine) January 31, 2019

Children with Cancer UK & Swim Serpentine

Children with Cancer UK is to become the headline partner of Swim Serpentine, the biggest single day open water swimming event in the country, for the next three years (up to and including the 2021 event). The first Children with Cancer UK Swim Serpentine, organised by London Marathon Events Ltd, will take place on Saturday 21 September 2019. The day will feature open water swimming events in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park over a range of distances, including ½ mile, one mile, two miles, six miles and a free Wellness Festival in Hyde Park.

Thinking of Oscar’s #TOO500

Thinking of Oscar has launched a major fundraising campaign to raise a £500,000 ‘Innovation Fund’ for major UK children’s hospitals to mark its fifth anniversary. The charity formally announced #TOO500 at Oxford Children’s Hospital in January: a 500-cycle ride over five days, visiting each children’s hospital it will support. Setting off from Oxford Children’s Hospital on 12 June #TOO500 will visit Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Cyclists will be greeted at each hospital by key staff. Participants can choose to take part in individual days, which are approximately 100 miles each, or the whole challenge.

Mackie’s of Scotland & Muscular Dystrophy UK

Scottish ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland coloured its most popular flavour, known as ‘Traditional’, bright orange on Friday 1 February, to raise awareness and money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Mackie’s 19.2, its Aberdeen ice cream parlour, was a bright vision with orange lighting, balloons and staff dressed in orange T-shirts. Even the company’s logo was converted to an orange spotted cow for the day. Alongside the orange Traditional ice cream, a parlour cabinet was filled with over 200 orange tubs, each containing one of nine different prizes, from £20 gift vouchers, to chocolate bars, so that customers could take part in a fundraising lucky dip.

GOSH Charity’s Tower Climb

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is calling on runners to sprint to the summit of one of London’s most recognisable landmarks, the Walkie Talkie building on Saturday 2 March to raise money for seriously ill children treated at the hospital. For the second year, GOSH charity is hosting a Tower Climb event with participants having the opportunity to take part in a fundraising challenge in the heart of the capital to support Great Ormond Street Hospital. All funds raised will make a real difference to children and families at the hospital and across the UK. Hundreds of participants will take on the challenge to soar to the top, climbing over 800 steps across 36 floors before being rewarded with spectacular 360-degree views of London in the vibrant Sky Garden, 160m above ground.

BHF and Richmond Runfest

The British Heart Foundation has been announced as Richmond Runfest’s Charity of the Year 2019. The partnership will raise funds for the BHF’s life saving research. Richmond Runfest was launched by Mo Farah in 2013 and offers events suitable for a variety of different ages and abilities incuding the Kew Gardens 10K, Richmond Runfest Half Marathon and Richmond Runfest Marathon. In 2018, Richmond Runfest saw almost 10,000 runners cross the finish line and is hoping to reach new record numbers in 2019.

At Nisa we’re stepping out in a #NewYear challenge & have completed 4,000+ miles so far – walking, running, jogging & a bit of cycling too. Our @MADLcharity has pledged to match miles with money so @alzheimerssoc will benefit too! https://t.co/1lZCMjkYlF #charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/75MNlHOqeG — Nisa Retail (@NisaRetail) February 5, 2019

Nisa Miles Challenge

A new year workplace challenge to help motivate colleagues into getting active in 2019 has turned into a fundraiser that has already raised in excess of £4,000 for charity. The Nisa Miles Challenge was launched in January to encourage staff to be healthier and walk, run or jog their way through the first month of the year to hit a target of 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles. Almost 90 colleagues entered the event and at the end of January well over 4,000 miles have been recorded. The challenge has now been extended into a Quarter 1 challenge with more colleagues joining in and others setting themselves new target, with Nisa’s charity Making a Difference Locally pledging to match miles with money and donate £1 per mile to Alzheimer’s Society.