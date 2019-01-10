Fundraising events round up – January to March 2019

The fundraising event calendar is very full over the next three months, with a variety of challenge, self-denial, and other events taking place across the UK for charities including Cancer Research UK, Shelter, the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and BHF. Here’s a selection.

1. Cancer Research Wales Brecon Beacons Night Hike is back for its second year on 22 March. The 9k walk takes participants up Pen y Fan and down via the Brecon Beacons Way National Trail, guided and supported by JT Expeditions.

2. Macmillan Mammoth Quiz takes place on 22 February, and is a nationwide quiz, organised by the Oundle Committee and holding the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest simultaneous quiz. Macmillan is asking individuals, local groups and businesses across the UK to host a quiz on this date.

3. Alcohol Change UK’s Dry January is of course taking place throughout this month, asking people to give up the booze for its entirety, feel better and raise funds for Alcohol Change UK or one of its four partner charities: Breast Cancer Now, British Liver Trust, Action for Children, and Crisis.

4. The Swimathon Foundation’s Swimathon takes place over the weekend of 29-31 March, and is a national swimming event taking place in 600 pools across the UK and open to everyone. Participants can choose whether to swim 400m, 1.5k, 2.5k, 5k or triple 5k as an individual, or 1.5k or 5k as part of a team. Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie will receive at least 70% of the total funds raised with The Swimathon Foundation receiving the balance to cover expenses and to offer Swimathon Foundation Community Grants to promote swimming participation in communities around Swimathon hosted pools.

5. Cancer Research UK is also asking people to go alcohol-free this January with its annual Dryathlon. It asks people to sign up as a Dryathlete and remain teetotal for 31 days while raising funds for the charity.

6. BHF’s Dechox takes place again this February, asking people to give up chocolate for the month. This means anything with cocoa in it is off limits – from sprinkles on a cappuccino, to a chocolate bar. The charity offers recipes, snack swaps, and survival tips, along with the option to get someone to buy you a chocolate pass.

7. Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat Day is on 29 March this year, but people can take part on a different day of the month to suit them. The event is supported by a number of celebrities including Debbie McGee, Sheila Hancock and Gillian Anderson.

8. Another British Heart Foundation event, its Peak District Mountain Bike Challenge takes place on 16 March and is, the charity says, its most technical mountain bike challenge. It challenges participants, who must be over 18, to pit themselves against the brutal terrain of Hope Valley in Derbyshire with two routes to choose from – 37 or 69km.

9. The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s Banham Marsden March takes place on 10 March and challenges people to walk between its two hospitals in Chelsea and Sutton – a distance of 15k, or to join in for the final 5k, with a big party at the end. The charity started The Marsden March in 2011 and since then, it has raised more than £10 million.

10. After giving up the booze in January, Cancer Research UK asks people to have a Sugar Free February. Participants are challenged to give up added sugar for the whole 28 days and raise funds for its research.

11. Going a step further than just giving up alcohol, WaterAid asks people to drink nothing but water for January with its Just Water fundraising challenge. If a whole month without a morning coffee or Friday night G&T proves too tough, Just Water lets people work as a team, and ‘pass the glass’ each week, giving someone different the challenge for one week in turn.

12. Shelter’s Vertical Rush takes place on 14 March, and challenges people to run, jog or walk up London’s Tower 42. The building has 42 floors and 932 steps. Apparently it only takes an average of 10 minutes…

13. Julian House is holding its annual sleep out, The Big Bath Sleep-Out on 8 March. This is the 10th year for the event, which challenges people to sleep on the street in Bath for the night.

14. Breast Cancer Now’s January campaign ‘Now is Good‘ focuses on making the most of new year resolutions.