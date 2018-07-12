Comic Relief invites expressions of interest for research opportunity

Comic Relief is looking to commission research that explores future trends as well as influencers, innovators and observers of change that are, or could, accelerate the four social change issues it aims to tackle over the next 10 years.

It is inviting expressions of interest with a deadline of midday on 23 July.

The objective of this initial discovery piece of research is to build its understanding of what the future might look like and who is driving it forward in a positive way, to help it discover new ways of realising its vision of ‘a just world free from poverty’.

The next five years will see Comic Relief focus its assets to drive social change around the four social change issues of gender justice for women and girls, helping 0-5 year olds survive and thrive, finding safe homes for the vulnerable, and finding new approaches to improving mental health. Funding will be split 50:50 between the UK and internationally –where it will focus on selected countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Comic Relief seeks to better understand a wider spectrum of “influencers” working in social change beyond the existing work it funds, and to reach and engage these different influencers to future-proof these four social change issues.

The full research brief can be found via this link, or a PDF version can be emailed. Expressions of interest should be submitted to Catherine Fitzgerald c.fitzgerald@comicrelief.com and Aisha Siddiq, a.siddiq@comicrelief.com, by midday on 23 July and there will be an opportunity to present and discuss approaches to this piece of work in the week commencing 30 July.