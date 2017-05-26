Comic Relief to commission three scoping studies on new funding initiatives

Comic Relief is looking to commission several pieces of scoping work to help inform the development of new funding initiatives.

Comic Relief has invited proposals for scoping studies on three areas that will inform new funding initiatives:

The terms of reference for these pieces of work contain further information on each study and what should be included in a proposal for each one.

Comic Relief is commissioning these pieces separately so “would not expect any joint proposals for more than one of the studies”. The charity welcomes submissions from either individual consultants or consultancy teams.

Proposals for should be submitted to Rachel Wadham by midday (UK time) on Monday 5th June 2017.

