Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Comic Relief to commission three scoping studies on new funding initiatives

Posted by on 26 May 2017 in News
0 Comments
Comic Relief to commission three scoping studies on new funding initiatives

is looking to commission several pieces of scoping work to help inform the development of new initiatives.

Comic Relief has invited proposals for scoping studies on three areas that will inform new funding initiatives:

The terms of reference for these pieces of work contain further information on each study and what should be included in a proposal for each one.

Comic Relief is commissioning these pieces separately so “would not expect any joint proposals for more than one of the studies”. The charity welcomes submissions from either individual consultants or consultancy teams.

Proposals for should be submitted to Rachel Wadham by midday (UK time) on Monday 5th June 2017.

 

109 total views, 109 views today

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!