Record £60 million raised by 2016 BBC Children in Need

BBC Children in Need has announced its final fundraising total for the 2016 Appeal: a record £60 million.

The 2016 total grew to £60 million following BBC Children in Need’s 2016 Appeal show, which achieved an on-the-night total of £46.6million. The 2016 Appeal show included musical performances from stars including Little Mix, Busted and Craig David as well as a Fantastic Beasts special, and a children’s edition of Would I Lie To You.

BBC Children in Need currently funds around 2,400 projects and in 2016 allocated £61 million in grants to projects working with disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. Projects currently receiving funding include Touchdown Dance in Sale, Manchester, with a three-year grant of £69,500 to provide therapeutic dance and arts activities for young people with sensory, physical and emotional disabilities, and Glasgow based DASH Club with a three-year grant of £141,900 to provide weekly drama, sports and recreational sessions to disabled children and young people in the area.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, said:

“The impact this incredible amount of money will have on some of the most disadvantaged children and young people is hard to put into words; it really will go on to change the lives of young people across the UK who need it most.”

The 2016 total is the highest amount of money raised by the charity so far. In 2015 the charity raised £56.9 million, and has raised over £909 million in total to date.

Lloyds Bank and the Big Spotacular

Lloyds Bank, the exclusive schools fundraising partner to BBC Children in Need in 2015/16, raised almost £6m of the 2016 total with its Big Spotacular schools fundraising campaign, which saw children and teachers dress up in spots, sell spotty cakes, and take part in spotty themed challenges to raise money. In addition over 420 Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland colleagues supported local schools with their fundraising activities.

Lloyds is now asking schools to register for 2017’s Big Spotacular with incentives for early entries. Schools that register online before 15th September will receive a free Spotacular Fundraising Kit, and could also win a prize. Nurseries could win a Pudsey Picnic Hamper, primary schools have the chance to win a visit from Pudsey Bear himself and ten secondary schools will win the chance to broadcast the latest fundraising news direct from their classrooms with a BBC Children in Need media workshop.

Tanya Rabin, BBC Children in Need Partnership Lead at Lloyds Banking Group said:

“Through our role as exclusive schools partner we are thrilled to be able to make a huge difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people. The partnership continues to form an important part of the Group’s Helping Britain Prosper Plan, with education being one of the key pillars in helping to address some of the big issues facing the people, businesses and communities of Britain today.”

