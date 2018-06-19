Coca-Cola Thank you Fund offers €100k to community groups

This year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is inviting applications from youth-oriented charities and community groups in Ireland and Northern Ireland for its €100k in grants.

Now in its eighth year, the deadline for applications to the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is next month.

Entries are sought from groups that align themselves with:

bridging the divide between education and the workplace;

fostering diversity and inclusion among young people;

or empowering young people to become the leaders of the future.

Official partners include the Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland.

They're giving away up to €100K to Irish youth charities https://t.co/l4iDyAjo2t — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) June 15, 2018

YouthAction NI and campaign ambassador Pete Snodden recently hosted a workshop with the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund in which youth and community groups were helped with their applications, and which encouraged more to do so before the deadline.

Snodden said: “It’s great to see so many groups and projects eager to make a positive impact in the lives of young people today and I’m inspired by the work each of them does in their local communities. I really encourage any and all groups to get involved and apply to the Fund before 13 July.”

Matthieu Seguin, General Manager Ireland and Northern Ireland Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, added: “The youth of today hold the future of the island of Ireland in their hands. We want to empower them to pursue their dreams, effect change in their communities, and become confident leaders of the future.”

NI groups that were successful last year include The Girls’ Brigade in Antrim who were awarded €10,000 to develop a positive mental health programme which would be rolled out among the wider population of the Girls’ Brigade across the country.

Other Northern Ireland winners, each of which were awarded €5,000 grants, were Ulster GAA in Armagh, Duke of Edinburgh Award NI, Co-Operation Ireland, NI Youth forum, support services charity Start360, befriending and support group Oasis Caring in Action and Willowfield Parish Community Association in Belfast.

Really loved working with @CocaCola Thankyou Fund on our islamophbia project – well done @sean_niyf for your inspirational input today @cocacolaie https://t.co/sP6NUS8XvL — NI Youth Forum (@NIYF) June 7, 2018

Applications from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund are being accepted until 13 July.