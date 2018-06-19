Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Coca-Cola Thank you Fund offers €100k to community groups

Posted by on 19 June 2018
Coca-Cola Thank you Fund offers €100k to community groups

This year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is inviting applications from youth-oriented charities and community groups in and Northern for its €100k in grants.

Now in its eighth year, the deadline for applications to the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is next month.

Entries are sought from groups that align themselves with:

  • bridging the divide between education and the workplace;
  • fostering diversity and inclusion among young people;
  • or empowering young people to become the leaders of the future.

Official partners include the Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction .

 

YouthAction NI and campaign ambassador Pete Snodden recently hosted a workshop with the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund in which youth and community groups were helped with their applications, and which encouraged more to do so before the deadline.

 

Thank you Fund supporter Pete Snodden with Sean Lewis and Amy Irwin from Youth Action NI

 

Snodden said: “It’s great to see so many groups and projects eager to make a positive impact in the lives of young people today and I’m inspired by the work each of them does in their local communities. I really encourage any and all groups to get involved and apply to the Fund before 13 July.”

Matthieu Seguin, General Manager Ireland and Northern Ireland Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, added: “The youth of today hold the future of the island of Ireland in their hands.  We want to empower them to pursue their dreams, effect change in their communities, and become confident leaders of the future.”

NI groups that were successful last year include The Girls’ Brigade in Antrim who were awarded €10,000 to develop a positive mental health programme which would be rolled out among the wider population of the Girls’ Brigade across the country.

Other Northern Ireland winners, each of which were awarded €5,000 grants, were Ulster GAA in Armagh, Duke of Edinburgh Award NI, Co-Operation Ireland, NI Youth forum, support services charity Start360, befriending and support group Oasis Caring in Action and Willowfield Parish Community Association in Belfast. 

 

Applications from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund are being accepted until 13 July.

 

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

