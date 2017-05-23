Coca-Cola Thank You Fund launches for 2017 with €100,000 on offer

Coca-Cola’s Thank You Fund has reopened for 2017, offering a funding pot of €100,000 to be shared between non-profit and community groups in Ireland with projects that inspire and support young people.

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is delivered in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland. This year, it is particularly looking to fund programmes which align with: bridging the divide between education and the workplace, fostering diversity and inclusion among young people, and empowering young people to become the leaders of the future.

Applications can be made online before 14th July 2017.

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was set up in 2011 to mark the 125th anniversary of the company. To date €755,000 has been given to 56 non-profit organisations in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Alongside this year’s fund launch, Coca-Cola has also released research that shows role models are an important source of inspiration and guidance for young people. 62% of those aged 12-17 say they have a role model, with the number falling among 18-25 year olds. 58% of young people polled said they selected their role model based on that person’s life achievements and success in their field. Only 9% chose their role model based on wealth, with only 18% of young people thinking of wealth as the most important measure of success.

Matthieu Seguin, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland said,

“As a society we need to work with our young people to enable them to realise their potential. Confidence is a big issue and we need to develop programmes that will allow young people to become the leaders of the future. “The findings also point to a need to work with young people to help them bridge the divide between education and the workplace. In helping to address these issues, we want to support the great work that is already being done in communities across the region, and we look forward to seeing new and exciting ideas in the entries this year.”

Image: William Cherry ©/Presseye.com

Pictured at the launch of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund at Coca-Cola’s Knockmore Hill plant in Lisburn: Cool FM presenter and campaign ambassador Pete Snodden along with Youth Action members, Laoise McMillan, Mike McCourt and Grace Stanley.

