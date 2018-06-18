Pay per click firm offers pro bono services to charity

Leeds-based pay-per-click specialist Circus PPC has offered a long-term partnership to Rays of Sunshine, under which the firm manages the charity’s Adword account free of charge.

Circus PPC decided to offer a long-term partnership to a charity following the announcement by Google in December 2017 that charity accounts that don’t receive enough clicks can be closed down.

According to Circus PPC, over 35,000 charities globally are at risk of having their account closed and losing out on the grants that Google provides for AdWords, which allow them to expand their marketing output and increase their brand awareness through Google AdWords. London-based Rays of Sunshine’s account was suspended due to not meeting the new rules, so it approached Circus PPC after seeing its offer of support.

Circus PPC has been working with the charity for two months and has not only got the account live again, but has also made improvements to the overall performance. The aim for Circus PPC is to advance the account so that more traffic is driven to the website to increase awareness, leads, contacts and donations.

Circus PPC is keen to help more charities, so those that need support with the management of their Google Adwords accounts are invited to get in touch.

Laura Barnett, Director of Communications & General Manager, Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity said:

“Through their support we were able to have our AdWords account reinstated and they now look after the account for us on a pro-bono basis. As a charity, we try to save costs wherever we can and we’re excited to continue working with Circus to help grow the charity’s online footprint and achieve our organisational goals through effective PPC.”

Managing Director of Circus PPC, Rick Tobin said: