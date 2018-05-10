Charity digital agency Platypus Digital has announced a series of free Google and Facebook advertising workshops for charities. They are designed to help staff at charities large and small reach more people effectively through the two major digital channels.

The first event is on Wednesday 13 June in London.

Managing Director of Platypus Digital, Matt Collins, said: “We know that most charities have very limited time and resource to devote to digital. So it’s vital that they can devote what resource they do have to the two big digital channels that will get them real results.

“We know that Google and Facebook have absolutely cornered the online advertising market, accounting for as much as 73% of all online ads between them. They are now truly tried and tested platforms. We want to show charities what’s possible, and help them get started.”

How Facebook ads helped Battersea

Battersea wanted to recruit more sign ups to their Muddy Dog fundraising challenge event – imagine Tough Mudder with your dog in tow.

Paul O’Grady mentioned the challenge on his hit TV show, For the Love of Dogs. So Platypus Digital helped the charity make the most of its exposure by planning a series of targeted, shareable Facebook ads. They launched around the time of the show, and led to thousands of people signing up to hear more about the challenge.

Facebook ads and Google Grants challenges

Charities are facing huge challenges with Google Ad Grants, including:

Accounts being suspended for not complying with Google’s new Ad Grants policies

Not knowing how to apply for the grant

Not being sure where to use limited time

struggling to attract quality traffic.

On Facebook, charities have different challenges:

Smaller charities in particular see lots of ads from bigger charities in their own feeds, but are at a loss as to how to compete.

They feel that Facebook ads could be effective for fundraising outcomes, but aren’t sure if they’ll work for them in particular.

They feel that Facebook ads could help reach cold audiences, but don’t know what to say to them.

At the events attendees will be able to discuss their own challenges with Google and Facebook ads with the Platypus Digital team on the day.

Control R

Platypus Digital has been running free webinars for charities since last year. These have already covered the opportunities of Google and Facebook advertising.

Facebook advertising





Google advertising





You can book tickets to the free events now.