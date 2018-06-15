AmazonSmile announces temporary tripling of donation rate

As of today (15 June), until 29 June, Amazon is tripling its donation rate for qualifying purchases made by shoppers using AmazonSmile.

Customers who shop at smile.amazon.co.uk can choose one of more than 6,000 charities to support before they start shopping and that charity will receive donations from Amazon at no extra cost to the customer or charity.

From 15 June to 29 June, Amazon is tripling its usual donation of 0.5% to 1.5% of the net purchase price of eligible products (excluding VAT, shipping fees, and returns) to the charity of the customer’s choice.

Jan Lakotta, EU Manager, AmazonSmile, said:

“We launched smile.amazon.co.uk in November 2017 and now with more than 6,000 national and local charities available, everyone should be able to find a good cause close to their heart. We’re delighted that so many organisations are already benefitting and we encourage other charities, large and small, to enrol so customers can select them to receive donations from Amazon.”

AmazonSmile enrolment is open to registered UK charities. Current AmazonSmile charities include CLIC Sargent, RSPCA, WWF UK, Stonewall Equality, Barnardo’s, Cancer Research UK, British Red Cross, The Royal British Legion, Magic Breakfast and Save the Children.