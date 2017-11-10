NI conference to examine charity and corporate sponsorships

Business in the Community in Northern Ireland in conjunction with the Community Foundation is running a half day conference on corporate sponsorship for charities.

The conference is intended to help companies and charities build bespoke, strong corporate charity partnerships. The emphasis will be on long term relationships and those attending the conference will hear from a range of speakers and panellists who will share their experience.

Jonathan Andrews from Remarkable Partnerships will lead the discussion on how thriving partnerships can be built and developed. With a wealth of experience in generating corporate partnerships, Jonathan will draw on his experience of working with companies such as BT, Bupa, Credit Suisse, Intel and Santander, and his fundraising skills with charitable organisations including Alzheimer’s Society, Age Concern and Action for Children.

The panel discussion which will include PwC and Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Danske Bank and Age NI, EUROSPAR/VIVOXTRA and Cancer Fund for Children, Eir Business NI and Action for Children, Allstate and Cruse Counselling Services, Starbucks and Orchardville Society.

Charities and Business in the Community members will receive a discounted rate of £50 per person while the standard rate is £75.

The conference will take place on 16th November in the Park Avenue Hotel in Belfast, from 9am.

To book your place, you can visit Business in the Community’s website or contact Angela McCartney on (028) 9046 0606, or by emailing angela.mccartney@ bitcni.org.uk

