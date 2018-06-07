First-time cultural giving celebrated by Achates Philanthropy Prize

Nominations open this month for the Achates Philanthropy Prize, the only annual prize that celebrates first-time cultural giving in the UK.

The Corporate Philanthropy Award and Individual Philanthropy Award return this year with a total prize fund of £10,000 due to the ongoing support of Achates Philanthropy Ltd., BOP Consulting and Spektrix.

Launched in 2016, the Achates Philanthropy Prize was created to celebrate and share stories behind the development of

a new generation of philanthropists. In particular it was designed to highlight these achievements against a backdrop of “standstill cultural philanthropy in Britain and a competitive fundraising climate”.

The 2018 call for entries will open on 25 June. Both awards will be presented by the cultural philanthropist and founder of Fairlight Arts Trust, Sarah Kowitz, at a special event at the Roundhouse on 23 October 2018.

New judges

New judges for 2018 include:

Régis Cochefert , Director of Grants and Programmes at the Paul Hamlyn Foundation;

, Director of Grants and Programmes at the Paul Hamlyn Foundation; Marcus Davey , Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Roundhouse;

, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Roundhouse; Anisa Haghdadi , founder and CEO of The Beatfreeks Collective;

, founder and CEO of The Beatfreeks Collective; Clare Titley , Director of Philanthropy at Arts Council England;

, Director of Philanthropy at Arts Council England; Rt Hon Ed Vaizey MP , the former Minister for Culture and the Digital Economy;

, the former Minister for Culture and the Digital Economy; and Tom Watson, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party and Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Individual Philanthropy Award

The Individual Philanthropy Award was created to celebrate a new generation of cultural philanthropists in the UK, and to inspire the next.

Organisations across all art forms are invited to nominate an outstanding individual or trust who has given philanthropically towards their organisation for the first time within the last 12 months, at all levels of giving.

The award is a sculpture by British artist, Peter Brooke-Ball MRBS. The winning philanthropist will become custodian of the sculpture for one year, and their cultural organisation will receive a £5,000 donation.

The 2018 Individual Philanthropy Award is sponsored by Spektrix.

Corporate Philanthropy Award

The Corporate Philanthropy Award was created at the suggestion of Nigel Farnall, the 2016 winner, in response to the

rapid decline in corporate support for culture in the UK.

Cultural charities across all art forms are invited to nominate an outstanding company of any size, which has supported their organisation for the first time within the last 12 months, at all levels of giving. The award is a new sculpture by renowned British artist, Peter Brooke-Ball MRBS. The winning company will become custodian of the sculpture for one year, and their cultural organisation will receive a £5,000 donation.

The 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Award is sponsored by BOP Consulting.

Caroline McCormick, Chair of the Achates Philanthropy Foundation, said: “At times of cultural and economic uncertainty, the role that art plays in our lives is more important than ever. Philanthropy is essential to the sustainability of cultural organisations, and just as importantly helps to embed them in their communities.

“The Achates Philanthropy Prize champions and celebrates both of these goals and we are delighted to be able to include the winners of the 2016 and 2017 Awards in our judges this year…”.

Achates Philanthropy Ltd

Achates Philanthropy Ltd is a cultural sector fundraising and management consultancy supporting cultural sector organisations “in achieving resilience with integrity”.

Who was Achates?

In Virgil’s Aeneid, Achates was the close friend and loyal advisor of Trojan leader, Aeneas. He is referred to as ‘fidus Achates’, “good, faithful Achates”.