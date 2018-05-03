Here are the winners of the 2018 Emcees arts & culture fundraising awards

Successful fundraising by arts and culture organisations in the UK have been recognised by the 2018 Emcees awards.

Seven winners were announced from the largest number of applications received to date. The ceremony took place this week at Ovalhouse Theatre in London.

Thee awards were established by The Management Centre (=mc) and the National Arts Fundraising School in 2016, with the intention of recognising excellence in arts and culture fundraising. The ceremony is the UK’s only event dedicated to celebrating the important work of dedicated arts fundraisers

Representatives attended from shortlisted organisations such as ENO, Northern Ballet, the RSC and the National Trust. Smaller organisations including Petersfield Museum, Saffron Hall Trust and Soft Touch Arts were also on the shortlist.

They were joined at the event by a wide range of fundraisers and leaders from the arts sector, together with the likes of Channel 4’s Deputy Chair MT Rainey and UNICEF’s Chief of Market Knowledge Omar Mahmoud.

Judging panel

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges, including:

Francis Runacres, Executive Director, Enterprise & Innovation at Arts Council England

Marina Jones, Head of Trusts & Foundations at Royal Opera House

Rachel Cockett, Director of Development at Birmingham Museums Trust

Michelle Wright, CEO of Cause4

Dana Segal, Partner Consultant at =mc

Bernard Ross, Director of =mc and the National Arts Fundraising School, and founder of the Emcees Awards.

The winners

The Execucare Award for Best Campaign over £100,000

National Museums Scotland – Save the Galloway Hoard



The Brown Creative Award for Best Campaign under £100,000

Williamson and Priory Friends – Green Gallery Campaign



The TicketSource Award for Best Corporate Partnership

Northern Ballet – first direct bank: Keeping Northern Ballet Moving

Best Supporter/Membership Scheme

Coventry City of Culture – 2021 UK City of Culture Bid

Best ‘Donor Love’ example

Shakespeare Schools Foundation – Christmas Card Campaign



Best Volunteer Fundraiser

Petersfield Museum – Jeremy Mitchell

The National Arts Fundraising School Best Alumni Fundraiser

Katie Milton, Ovalhouse

The event was sponsored by Pro Active Resolutions, Execucare, Richmond Associates and Brown Creative.

Nominations for next year’s Emcees will open in Spring 2019.

Photos by socialessex.co.uk © The Management Centre