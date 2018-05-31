24-hour Ramadan telethon raises £2.5million

A 24-hour Ramadan charity appeal has raised £2.5million.

Thousands of people from 11 countries including the UK, USA, Pakistan, France, Belgium and Germany tuned into Humanity First’s Global Telethon, which started on 26 May and asked people to call in or donate online.

The appeal is associated with the Islamic month of Ramadan in which Muslims are encouraged to fast and to be charitable.

Humanity First is a relief organisation with a UK headquarters and programmes running in the UK and around the world. Last year, dozens of volunteers from its disaster relief programme assisted in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower Fire and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The charity has hospitals and clinics in countries across the world, with its first one in Guatemala soon to open.

Fahim Anwer, Humanity First UK Chairman, said: