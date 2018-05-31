Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

24-hour Ramadan telethon raises £2.5million

Posted by on 31 May 2018 in News
0 Comments
24-hour Ramadan telethon raises £2.5million

A 24-hour charity appeal has raised £2.5million.

Thousands of people from 11 countries including the UK, USA, Pakistan, France, Belgium and Germany tuned into Humanity First’s Global , which started on 26 May and asked people to call in or donate online.

The appeal is associated with the Islamic month of Ramadan in which Muslims are encouraged to fast and to be charitable.

Humanity First is a relief organisation with a UK headquarters and programmes running in the UK and around the world. Last year, dozens of volunteers from its disaster relief programme assisted in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower Fire and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The charity has hospitals and clinics in countries across the world, with its first one in Guatemala soon to open.

Fahim Anwer, Humanity First UK Chairman, said:

“The response to the telethon was fantastic across the world. The viewers were able to see the amazing projects that we are undertaking across the world and able to select the project(s) they wanted to donate to.

“For Muslims, serving mankind is an act of worship to our Creator. Contributors fully latched on to this spirit, which was most humbling to see. Humanity First would like to thank all who took part and made the Telethon a huge success.”

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />