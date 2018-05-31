24-hour Ramadan telethon raises £2.5million

A 24-hour Ramadan charity appeal has raised £2.5million.
Thousands of people from 11 countries including the UK, USA, Pakistan, France, Belgium and Germany tuned into Humanity First’s Global Telethon, which started on 26 May and asked people to call in or donate online.
Watch live on Sky Channel 194 on TODAY. Donate online: https://t.co/LXYhwqhqc5 Support HF to serve mankind #HFTelethon2018 pic.twitter.com/E4eElSkTcP
— Humanity First Int'l (@humanityfirstuk) May 26, 2018
The appeal is associated with the Islamic month of Ramadan in which Muslims are encouraged to fast and to be charitable.
Humanity First is a relief organisation with a UK headquarters and programmes running in the UK and around the world. Last year, dozens of volunteers from its disaster relief programme assisted in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower Fire and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The charity has hospitals and clinics in countries across the world, with its first one in Guatemala soon to open.
If you missed #HFTelethon2018 on the weekend, you can still contribute for the next two weeks at https://t.co/EhDlQg9fJB pic.twitter.com/p0Ur4fLH9z
— Humanity First Int'l (@humanityfirstuk) May 30, 2018
Fahim Anwer, Humanity First UK Chairman, said:
“The response to the telethon was fantastic across the world. The viewers were able to see the amazing projects that we are undertaking across the world and able to select the project(s) they wanted to donate to.
“For Muslims, serving mankind is an act of worship to our Creator. Contributors fully latched on to this spirit, which was most humbling to see. Humanity First would like to thank all who took part and made the Telethon a huge success.”
