Denmark climate telethon raises enough to plant almost 1m trees

Denmark has raised around £2.6m to plant almost 1 million trees in a telethon.

Described as the world’s first climate telethon, Denmark plants trees was a collaboration between public TV channel TV 2 and the Danish Society for Nature Conservation. It took place on 14 September on TV 2, with the aim of raising enough funds to plant a million trees, through the creation of a number of new public forests in all TV 2 regions. In addition, 20% of the funds will go towards the conservation of endangered forest both in Denmark and abroad.

The event raised enough to plant 914,233 trees, with one tree planted for every DKK 20 donated. This equates to 46 new forests in Denmark, along with the preservation of existing forests in Denmark and in Uganda threatened by deforestation.

Now, together with the organisation Growing Trees Network Foundation, the Danish Nature Conservation Association will look at how the money should be distributed to new forests.

TV 2’s channel manager Lotte Lindegaard said: