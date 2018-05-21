Applications now open for Big Give Christmas Challenge

The Big Give has launched this year’s Christmas Challenge, with applications open as of midday today (21 May).

To apply to join the online match funding campaign, charities must apply in their Big Give account. The deadline for applications is 6 July.

The Big Give has confirmed funding in a variety of areas so far including international development, child poverty in London, animal welfare and the elderly amongst others. It expects the list of funders to grow over the coming weeks with details on who has confirmed their participation as a 2018 funder available on the site.

2017’s Christmas Challenge raised more than £11.3 million for over 500 charities, and the Big Give is keen for more charities to take part in 2018. Participating charities offer their supporters the opportunity to double their donation for one week only. Since its 2008 launch, the Christmas Challenge has raised over £90 million for participating charities, with donations matched by Big Give ‘Champions’: Trusts, Foundations, philanthropists and corporates who support the initiative, as well as charities’ major donors. 96% of charities also said they received donations from new supporters last year, and 74% of charities reported that current supporters gave more than normal.

Alex Day, Director at the Big Give, said: