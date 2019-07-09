Big Give Christmas Challenge application deadline extended to 19 July

The Big Give has extended the deadline for applications to this year’s Christmas Challenge to 19 July.

The online match funding campaign offers participating charities up to £25,000 in match funding. Due to more match funding secured this year, the Big Give is seeking further applications for the 2019 Christmas Challenge.

Reasons given by The Big Give for taking part include:

Access to match funding from a Big Give Champion funder – up to £25,000 available

Use match funds to help you ask donors for support – evidence shows that donors are more likely to give, and to give more

Build the Christmas Challenge into your Christmas campaign for this year

Join the #GivingTuesday movement as the campaign launches on this date

Build your skills in running digital fundraising campaign

Build your online donor database

Benefit from additional resources and training

To take part, charities need to login to their Big Give account or create one, then go to the Big Give campaigns section in their account area and apply to the Christmas Challenge 2019. The deadline is Friday 19 July at 5pm.

Alex Day, Director of the Big Give said:

“We are excited to have a bigger pot of match funds this year meaning that we can support even more charities. Last year 589 charities joined together to make a big splash in the Christmas Challenge, raising over £13 million collectively. This year we are looking for charities working in a number of areas including working with children, in health, international development, and the heritage sector – with some new champion funders on board for the first time this year including the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Please check the Big Give website for updates on who is funding the campaign this year.”

Last year’s Christmas Challenge raised £13,336,636 and saw 589 charities participate. Match funding is provided by a range of philanthropic organisations, known as ‘Champions’ which for 2019 include the Reed Foundation, the EQ Foundation, Candis, The Childhood Trust, and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.