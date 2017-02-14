Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Big Give announces Send A Cow as overall Christmas Challenge Award winner

Posted by on 14 February 2017 in News
Send A Cow is the overall winner of ’s 2016 Christmas Challenge , which recognise the campaign’s best performing charities.

Charities that met or exceeded their online match funding targets were eligible to apply, with 58 entering. The overall winner Send A Cow received £3,000 while Clean Break won second place, receiving an award of £2,000, while all other winners received an additional £1,000 for their charity.

South London Cares took third place in The Big Give Christmas Challenge Awards. Winners and special mentions were also made in a number of categories: Newcomer, UK, International, Small (under £1m annual income), Children (sponsored by The Childhood Trust), Arts & Culture, Creative Marketing, and Supporter Engagement.

The Big Give will share some of the best examples of supporter engagement and creative marketing on its website.

Sir Alec Reed CBE, founder of the Big Give, said:

“These charities have demonstrated the scope of what is possible in terms of strategically and creatively engaging with supporters through the campaign and I’m sure that their work will provide inspiration for other participating charities. All the shortlisted charities deserve recognition for standing out amongst a set of excellent entries, and congratulations to the winners on their outstanding work.”

