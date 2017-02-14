Big Give announces Send A Cow as overall Christmas Challenge Award winner

Send A Cow is the overall winner of The Big Give’s 2016 Christmas Challenge Awards, which recognise the match funding campaign’s best performing charities.

Charities that met or exceeded their online match funding targets were eligible to apply, with 58 entering. The overall winner Send A Cow received £3,000 while Clean Break won second place, receiving an award of £2,000, while all other winners received an additional £1,000 for their charity.

South London Cares took third place in The Big Give Christmas Challenge Awards. Winners and special mentions were also made in a number of categories: Newcomer, UK, International, Small (under £1m annual income), Children (sponsored by The Childhood Trust), Arts & Culture, Creative Marketing, and Supporter Engagement.

The Big Give will share some of the best examples of supporter engagement and creative marketing on its website.

Sir Alec Reed CBE, founder of the Big Give, said: