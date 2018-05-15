Big Give chooses Charity Checkout as fundraising tech partner

The Big Give has chosen Charity Checkout as its new fundraising technology partner, with Charity Checkout now processing its live donations.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, CEO of Charity Checkout (pictured), said:

“We’re delighted to have been selected to partner with The Big Give. It ran the most successful match funding campaign in the UK last year, raising £11.3 million in seven days. We are delighted and proud to be a partner of this and look forward to helping to facilitate the growth of future campaigns. Working with The Big Give marks a significant step in Charity Checkout’s growth as we continue to work with some of the UK’s biggest charities and most popular online appeals.”

Director of The Big Give, Alex Day said:

“The Big Give has big ambitions to help raise more for great causes through online match funding. We were seeking a payments technology partner to help us achieve these goals and we’re delighted to be working with Charity Checkout. Their technology will help is achieve our aims and we’re looking forward to growing together.”

Charity Checkout has helped over 2,500 charities raise millions for good causes since 2012, and has now extended its reach to work with some of the UK’s biggest charities and online appeals. Last month, the Institute of Fundraising announced Charity Checkout as its Innovation Partner, with the latter to support the IoF in a range of ways including with a number of insight reports, a regular data-driven blog and the sponsorship of a number of IoF conferences across the year.