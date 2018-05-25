Survey shows 57% likely to ask charities to delete personal data after 25 May

With GDPR implementation day upon us, a survey by Charity Checkout suggests that 57% of the public are likely to ask charities to delete their personal information.
The survey, carried out by Maru/Usurv, questioned 1,000 members of the public, and also found that 82% welcome the opportunity to ask a charity to delete any personal information they hold on them.
In terms of the information people are happy to share, 74% were happy or indifferent about charities knowing their employment status, 83% their age, and 69% their home address. However, donors are less willing to share some personal information such as personal income, which 59% would not be happy with a charity knowing.
The survey also found that 51% don’t think that charities should store their personal information at all, while 80% would like the option to donate anonymously online.
Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Founder and CEO of Charity Checkout said:
“At first glance, it seems like this data provides cause for alarm. However, the data also shows us that donors are more comfortable with sharing some items of personal information, than they are others. We believe that if charities think carefully about what information they capture about their supporters and why, they can ensure their supporters remain on-side.”
“Charities need to be clear about both why they need to capture personal information and about how that data will be used to drive more tailored conversations. This includes asking for appropriate levels of donation, asking at the right time in the donor journey, and tailoring the frequency and type of communication to what the donor wants. This in turn fosters loyalty and trust with donors.“
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]