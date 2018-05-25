Survey shows 57% likely to ask charities to delete personal data after 25 May

With GDPR implementation day upon us, a survey by Charity Checkout suggests that 57% of the public are likely to ask charities to delete their personal information.

The survey, carried out by Maru/Usurv, questioned 1,000 members of the public, and also found that 82% welcome the opportunity to ask a charity to delete any personal information they hold on them.

In terms of the information people are happy to share, 74% were happy or indifferent about charities knowing their employment status, 83% their age, and 69% their home address. However, donors are less willing to share some personal information such as personal income, which 59% would not be happy with a charity knowing.

The survey also found that 51% don’t think that charities should store their personal information at all, while 80% would like the option to donate anonymously online.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Founder and CEO of Charity Checkout said: