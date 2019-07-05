UK Fundraising adds Facebook advertising course to its training courses

The latest addition to UK Fundraising’s range of training courses for fundraisers addresses the opportunities for finding and attracting potential supporters using Facebook advertising.

The new half-day course, How to create and use Facebook ads for donor acquisition, takes place this month for the first time in central London. It offers an introduction to the type of advert content that works best, and how to ensure it reaches appropriate Facebook uses. It goes beyond simply ‘boosting’ a Facebook post, offering a clearer understanding of how to use Facebook’s tools for targeting and testing adverts that work.

The course covers how to start small, and test and learn what works for your charity, with a view to investing more to increase the income and number of supporters.

Like many of UK Fundraising’s courses, the new course is presented by an external expert and practitioner. Chris Dellaca is a director at RAISETHRU, which helps charities “get breakthrough fundraising results with Facebook”. At Unicef UK for four years he was responsible for social media strategy including paid and organic activity. He put a strong focus on training and internal consultancy to provide expertise at all levels of the organisation.

How to create and use Facebook ads for donor acquisition takes place on Monday 15th July from 1.30pm in central London and is kindly hosted by Blackbaud/JustGiving. Tickets cost £120 (including VAT).

Other UK Fundraising courses

Other courses currently available are:

17 July (pm): An Introduction to Gift Aid , presented by Barry Gower of GAIN; at Blackbaud/JustGiving, central London

, presented by Barry Gower of GAIN; at Blackbaud/JustGiving, central 26 July (pm): Graphic Traffic: how to create and use fundraising images and video on social media, presented by Howard Lake; at TwentyTwenty, Leicester

UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake is also running courses for other providers. In addition to presenting on personal brand for fundraisers at next week’s Tony Elischer Foundation Summer seminars next week, his next courses are: