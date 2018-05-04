Charity Checkout surpasses £20m in donations raised for charity

Charity Checkout has now raised over £20m for more than 2,500 charities with £10m raised in the last year alone.

Charity Checkout was established in 2012, and since its $1m funding round in October 2017, it has opened a new office in Central London and increased its focus on providing fundraising technology to corporate partners and large charities. It was also announced as the IoF’s new Innovation Partner in late April.

Charity Checkout supports charities worldwide through its branded online fundraising tools that enable them to create event registration, fundraising pages, and direct donations under their own brand and within their own website.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Founder and CEO of Charity Checkout said: