Charity Checkout announces £2m giveaway of online corporate fundraising products

Charity Checkout is offering free branded fundraising platforms for charity corporate partners.

The company is aiming to give away £2m worth of its online corporate fundraising products: about 500 platforms in total.

The platforms can help corporate CSR teams engage their workforce in employee-led fundraising by providing them with their own fundraising website, all under the company’s own brand. They can also help with the monitoring and reporting of employee-led fundraising by centralising the activity on one corporate platform rather than across multiple third-party fundraising websites.

Corporates will still be able to purchase their own corporate fundraising product through Charity Checkout if they wish to have full ownership over the platform and host multiple charities. However, charity clients will be able to access the product for free for single charity corporate partnerships, giving the charity full control and ownership of the data.

Charities must apply for the platform on behalf of their corporate partner. Those with multiple corporate partners will also be able to take multiple platforms.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Charity Checkout Founder and CEO, said:

“Offering corporate partners their own branded fundraising site for their employees is not only a good tool for retaining existing partners, but it can also be a strong point of difference when pitching for new corporate partners too.”

In a survey of 1000 respondents due to be published shortly, Charity Checkout found that 71% would like their employer to offer employee-led fundraising initiatives. 70% of those said they would prefer to set up their own fundraising page on their employer’s website rather than a third-party site.