Institute of Fundraising announces innovation partnership with Charity Checkout

The Institute of Fundraising has chosen Charity Checkout as its Innovation Partner for 2018.

The partnership between the two will focus on championing innovation within the sector and providing fundraisers with insight and analysis on a range of fundraising practices.

Over the next 12 months, Charity Checkout will support the IoF with a number of insight reports, a regular data-driven blog and the sponsorship of a number of IoF conferences across the year. Charity Checkout will also be sponsoring the Most Innovative Campaign Award at the IoF National Fundraising Awards in July, as well as headlining the Innovation Conference in early 2019.

The insight reports will explore topics ranging from mass participation events to online fundraising in an effort to challenge existing best practices and to examine new and innovative practices.

Adam Bryan, Head of Partnerships at the Institute of Fundraising said:

‘We’re delighted to be working with Charity Checkout as a partner this year to champion innovation in the sector. Charity Checkout will be providing valuable support and insight to the Institute and our members and are a great example of innovation in practice.’’

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Founder and CEO of Charity Checkout added: