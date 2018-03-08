Morrisons raise record £326k for World Cancer Day

Staff and customers at supermarket Morrisons have raised £326,000 for CLIC Sargent around World Cancer.

This is the biggest ever fundraising event total raised by Morrisons, and the largest fundraising drive since Morrisons’ partnership with the cancer charity began in February 2017. Hundreds of stores across the UK held bucket collections and sold tens of thousands of World Cancer Day wristbands.

Staff and customers also took part in a wide variety of fundraising events and sponsored activities.

World Cancer Day appeal

CLIC Sargent, which supports children and young people with cancer. launched its World Cancer Day appeal on 2 January, and it ran until the day itself on 4 February. The theme was ‘Banding Together’, and the charity encouraged supporters to buy a Band Against Cancer™ wristband and think about the people who have supported them.

David Scott, Head of Corporate Services at Morrisons, said: “This record-breaking total is a testament to the generosity of our customers and the dedication of our colleagues. The level of support for CLIC Sargent has been overwhelming, and I want to thank Morrisons colleagues and customers for backing this vital cause.”

The total amount raised during CLIC Sargent’s World Cancer Day campaign by all supporters and other corporate partners will be announced in the next few weeks.

WATCH: Support World Cancer Day 2018 with CLIC Sargent