Fairer Tech Events grants are back

Doteveryone’s Fairer Tech Events grants are available once again.

The Fairer Tech Events grants programme provides three grants of up to £500 to help make it easier for people who are often excluded from tech events to attend them, speak at them and help run them.

Opportunities Doteveryone is keen to support with the grants include:

Creche facilities to ensure parents can attend or speak at an event

Speaker training for people who might not have ever spoken in front of crowds before

Bursaries to ensure speakers and interns are paid fairly for their time

Subsidised travel for people who live outside an event’s host city

Resources that improve accessibility, including sign language interpreters, venues, transport, audio description, etc.

Funding for ethical technology sessions that teach more about empowering and protecting people online

Throughout 2017 Doteveryone supported six successful events, including Afrotech Fest for which the grant provided between 20 and 30 free tickets to help more people to attend and participate, and an NHS Hack Day in Cardiff. For this event, the grant paid for a community interest company to help people with chronic illness and learning difficulties pitch ideas and contribute alongside technologists and healthcare professionals at the event.

Applications are via the Doteveryone site, with the deadline for applying 5pm on 11 May.

