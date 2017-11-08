White Fuse reopens small charity website grant scheme

White Fuse has reopened its small charity grant scheme, with applications invited until 30th November.

White Fuse has run the scheme, which gives charities a new website, twice over the last two years, benefitting nearly 20 charities. Previously the scheme attracted over 100 applications.

The scheme is open to charities with a turnover of less than £1million, and applications will also be considered from social enterprises and community interest companies. Applications are through the White Fuse site.

The scheme is linked with White Fuse’s integrated website and fundraising platform Hubble, which includes fundraising apps such as website, donation and database functionality that can be integrated to create an end-to-end communication and fundraising solution for small charities. Applicants must have the means to cover the ongoing costs of the platform, which start from £45+VAT per month.

