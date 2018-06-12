Save the Children launches legacy campaign to inspire more gifts in Wills

Save the Children is asking people to consider their own legacy by showcasing a Liberian midwife, Alice Sumo, in a new legacy campaign.

Alice’s 30-year career delivering babies in Liberia has meant that over 800 Alices have been named after her. This, she says, is her legacy, as she asks what the viewer’s will be.

The campaign was created in-house with guidance from the agency Consider Creative. It follows Save the Children’s first ever legacies TV campaign, which launched in 2017. The new creative launches this month, with further digital and TV content rolling out in September.

The advert shows the work that Alice undertakes every day to make sure babies are delivered safely. Since Save the Children built the White Plains Clinic in 2014 funded by a Capital Appeal by UK supporters, it says, Alice is able to help save many more women and babies in her area. The hundreds of babies who are named after her range from two days to 30 years old. Save the Children is hoping viewers will be inspired by Alice’s story and consider leaving a gift in their will.

Gifts in wills contributed over £20million to Save the Children’s funding in 2017.

Jonathan Jacques, Head of Legacies at Save the Children, said: