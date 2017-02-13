Virgin Money Giving to launch new payments platform with Worldpay

Virgin Money Giving has partnered with Worldpay to roll out a new online payments platform for its 2017 London Marathon.

According to Virgin Money Giving, over 3,000 donations are made every hour ahead of major events such as the London Marathon, which meant it wanted a provider with experience of processing high volumes of traffic during peak times.

The new platform has been developed with Worldpay to improve the online donor journey, make it quicker and easier for donors to give, and to optimise the Virgin Money Giving website for mobile users to give a more responsive customer experience and faster checkouts.

Jo Barnett, executive director at Virgin Money Giving, said: