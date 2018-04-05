DMA crowns winners of Customer Engagement Labs prize

The DMA has announced the winners of its latest Customer Engagement Labs day, which saw three teams battle it out to answer a live brief from Crisis.

The one-day immersive hackathon saw the three teams challenged with finding new ways of boosting brand awareness and reach for the charity, both outside of the traditional Christmas period and across Britain where Crisis run services which help people out of homelessness.

The day was hosted by dunnhumby, with the winning campaign selected due to its combination of data-driven insight, creative thinking and strategy to deliver tangible results to the charity.

The successful team included Lisa Hardaker Head of Media Development at Response One, Natalie Murray Marketing Manager from SBL, Sandro Scordo Database & Data Resource Manager at Leonard Cheshire Disability and Martin Emson Insights & Analytics Manager from Freemans Grattan Holdings. They took home a £50 Amazon voucher each and the knowledge that they have helped Crisis develop their marketing plans.

Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the DMA, said:

“The most successful brands put excellent customer engagement at the heart of what they do. Success lies in the collaboration within these organisations, from the data experts and technology specialists right the way through to the creative team and media experts. We created the Customer Engagement Labs to offer a new approach, giving attendees the chance to learn without restrictions or silos. Allowing them to come up with innovative ideas and forward-thinking solutions to real-life problems.”

Richard Moody, Head of Supporter Engagement at Crisis said:

“We were really impressed with the ideas and work the teams were able to showcase in just a day. There was certainly some serious discussion among the judges about who should win, but ultimately there can only be one. The winning team captured the essence of our brand and used clever technical, creative and data solutions to develop a great customer engagement strategy. They understood the objectives we have as a brand and created a campaign that we agreed could have real benefit to the charity if put into action.”

Hackathons provide a way for charities to find solutions to problems within a set timeframe by involving third-party organisations. The DMA’s Customer Engagement Labs encourage collaboration between data, technology and creative professionals, to help break down barriers to understanding and build successful customer engagement across channels. Future editions will work on more real client briefs and develop new ways to solve problems within the business through better customer engagement.

Main image: the winning team.