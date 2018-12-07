CHAS & WaterAid win Gold at DMA Awards

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and WaterAid both won Gold awards at this year’s DMA Awards, with RNIB, RSPCA, Unicef UK, and Greenpeace among the other charities scooping awards.

CHAS and its design partners Different Kettle won the Gold award for Best Brand Building for their ‘’Keep the Joy Alive’ campaign, while WaterAid and GOOD Agency won the Charity award as well as Best Integrated Campaign for Untapped.

The Keep the Joy Alive campaign was unveiled in May 2017 as the start of a major fundraising drive for CHAS. Free coverage from Trinity Mirror, including use of the alphabet on the masthead of the Daily Record, had an estimated PR value of more than £500,000. Awareness of CHAS rose from 58% to 61%, while 23% of those polled recognised “Keep The Joy Alive” as the CHAS call to action. Referrals to CHAS services are subsequently up by 22%.

Iain McAndrew, CHAS Director of Development and Communications, said:

“We put children at the very heart of our ‘Keep the Joy Alive’ campaign, in fact they designed the lettering that people now identify with CHAS. The irony here is that we banned use of the word ‘rebrand’ during the process in order to get past the boundaries of corporate language and speak to people on a purely human level. ‘Keep the Joy Alive’ was developed in that spirit, thanks to the insight that only our families can provide. “This award recognises the hard collaborative work put in by Different Kettle and our design team on what has proven to be a monumental campaign for us, and highlights the importance of storytelling in all that we do. We need to reach every family that needs us in Scotland and this newfound cohesion is a solid step forward in that regard.”

The other winners of the Charity category were RNIB and its agency Campfire Marketing for the RNIB Christmas Campaign 2017, which took Silver, and RSPCA, which won Bronze with its agency Arthur London for A World that’s Kinder to Animals.

Other DMA Awards charity winners:

Unicef UK won Silver in the Best GDPR Communication category for its Say Yes for Children campaign with Open Creates and 2CV

Greenpeace and its agency Ogilvy won Silver in Best Use of Experiential for Ocean of the Future

Age UK won Bronze with its agency MediaLab in Best Use of Door Drops for its Mitigating loss of cold DM with a new channel for sustainable growth campaign

World Cancer Research Fund UK and Arthur London won Bronze in the Health & Wellness category with Attractive to Cancer

National Museums Liverpool won Bronze in Entertainment, Publishing & Gaming for China’s First Emperor and the Terracotta Warriors

Macmillan won Bronze with GOOD Agency for Whodunnit in Best Customer Journey

Main image: Marshall Williamson, 15, creating a letter of the CHAS alphabet with designer Rob Brookes, Senior Art Director at Different Kettle, while his family were visiting Rachel House in Kinross.