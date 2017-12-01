Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Planet Radio seeks community heroes to celebrate

Posted by on 1 December 2017
Planet has teamed up with TSB, partner of this year’s Pride of Britain and Pride of Sport Awards, to celebrate the individuals and groups who work as a force for good in their local community.

Working with TSB and its Local Pride programme, Planet Radio is asking people via its radio stations including Magic FM and Key 103 to tell them about individuals who have done something special to give back to their community, or if they have been a local hero themselves.

Entry is via an online form on Planet Radio’s site, which asks people to make their nomination and tell their story. The best stories will be featured on air and the winning heroes will be rewarded with a prize worth £1,000, and specifically chosen to further their community project.

 

