DEBRA & Re~Cycle announced as 2017 Creative Vision Award charity film winners

Films for Re~Cycle and DEBRA have won this year’s Kingston Smith annual Creative Vision Award.

Kingston Smith set up the Creative Vision Award in 2015 with the aim of giving something back to the media, education and not-for-profit sectors. It offers charities the chance to win a short animated film created specifically to promote their message, created by students and recent graduates of animation and VFX.

To create the films, the firm partners with Bournemouth University’s BFX Competition: a seven-week residential competition for students and recent graduates of animation and VFX, which sees the films produced under the guidance of industry experts. The production of each charity’s branded animation is worth £150,000, and the charities may use the resulting films free-of-charge across a range of media. Past winners have included: Anthony Nolan, Dyslexia Action and Refuge.

This year, Kingston Smith and Bournemouth University chose Team Humble Bumbles’ film for DEBRA, and Team TourDeFrames’s film for Re~Cycle as the winners.

Anjali Kothari, not-for-profit partner at Kingston Smith, said:

“The standard of this year’s films was incredible. Heartfelt congratulations to Team Humble Bumbles and Team TourDeFrames. As a firm, we’re so pleased to be able to provide this outlet for talented young animators and to help charities promote their message.”

Ben Merrett, DEBRA’s chief executive officer added:

“Thank you to everyone involved; our winning film makes a difficult concept easy to grasp. We’ll share the animation across our social media platforms and in schools to raise awareness of EB and encourage people to get involved – whether through volunteering, fundraising or donating, We’ll also pass the animation on to our DEBRA International colleagues – a network of DEBRA groups helping EB sufferers. These groups, like us, would not otherwise have had the opportunity to have an animated film.”

The Institute of Fundraising has announced that it will be a partner for the 2018 competition.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising, said:

”We’re delighted to support the Creative Vision Award. We really hope to be able to increase its reach through our membership, giving more charities a chance to develop a brilliantly produced film to support their good causes.”

Applications for the 2018 Creative Vision Award are now open. The competition is open to all registered charities based in the UK and will give four charities their own brand film, two of which will be small charities with an income of under £1 million. The deadline for applications is 4 December, and the winners will be announced in January.

