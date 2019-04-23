Charity competitions round up

Here are some of the competitions currently open for entries and benefitting charities – either through charities entering themselves, or via nominations.

Coaching scholarships from Henley & Third Sector magazine

Henley has announced its first coaching scholarship competition with media partner Third Sector Magazine for a full scholarship for the Professional Certificate in Coaching (PCiC) programme at Henley worth £5,450. The scholarship is funded by the Marshall Goldsmith Bursary run by Henley, which is specifically for those working in the not for profit or charity sectors. The closing date has been extended to Friday 26 April 2019.

Free charity event from Jupiter Hotels

Jupiter Hotels is offering a charity event at Mercure Maidstone Great Danes Hotel this September. The event will include a two-course meal for up to 150 guests in its Hollingbourne Suite, or the winning charity can go large in its Heart of Kent Suite for £15 per extra guest up to 300 people. All entrants have to do is tell Mercure the name of the chosen charity and registered charity number, the reason why they have chosen to raise money for this charity, and any other details about other charity events they have hosted in the past.

£2,000 for Gloucestershire-based charities

The Local Answer is running a number of competitions to celebrate its 10th anniversary year, giving Gloucestershire-based charities and not-for-profit organisations the chance to win £2,000 each time. Nominees just need to send in the charity’s name and registered charity number if applicable to TLA Charity at The Local Answer, with the first closing date 31 May.

£1,000 for local charities

Gloucestershire charities could also win £1,000 by nominating a local business that has helped them in the past year for a Local Business Charity Award. The closing date is 12 July and there are two chances to win £1,000 – through the The Jelf Award, which is open to any local Gloucestershire charity with an annual turnover of more than £200,000, and The Ageas Award – open to any local Gloucestershire charity with an annual turnover of less than £200,000 a year. There are also Local Business Charity Awards in Oxfordshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and Berkshire with more information on each available on the site.

£150 for small charities with Small Charities Week

Small Charities Week has launched its #ILoveSmallCharities Day social media competition for 2019, with competitions running on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to help raise the profile of small charities with cash prizes for the winners. Entrants need to take a photo of themselves holding up a poster that reads: “I love (your charity’s name) because (why you love them)”, and post it to either Twitter, Instagram, the Small Charity Week Facebook page or all three, including the #ILoveSmallCharities hashtag. The winning charity on each channel will win £150.

Free video campaign for a charity in Wales with Rockadove

To celebrate going into its 10th year, Rockadove Video Production is giving away a video campaign worth £10,000 to a third sector organisation working in Wales. For the 2019 Third Sector Video Prize, Rockadove is asking charities, social enterprises and not-for-profits in Wales to get in touch about their next big project, an issue they face, or a policy you need to promote. If Rockadove thinks video can help, the organisation could win a complete video campaign.