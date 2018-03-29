Two approaches to charity on Piano Day

29th March is Piano Day. As a pianist, every day is a piano day for me, but I’m delighted that someone has decided to dedicate a day to this source of delight for so many. And it’s even more pleasing that there is a giving element to the day.

Whose idea was it? Composer and performer Nils Frahm came up with it.

He says: “Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons. But mostly, because it doesn’t hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener.”

Why 29th March? There are 88 keys on a piano keyboard, and today is the 88th day of the year.

Give a Piano

This is the third year in which Piano Day has been marked. From the very beginning there was an element of giving and sharing in the form of the Give a Piano campaign.

This aims to encourage people who own a piano to share it or make it available to pianists.

“There are so many pianos that are not being played for several reasons: they are broken, stored in piano shops or used as items of furniture rather than a musical instruments. At the same time there are loads of talented pianists who have no possibility to own a piano. Piano Day gives an opportunity for the holders of the unused pianos to place them where they can be enjoyed by a lot of people. Everybody who wants to share the joy of playing and listening to piano music is invited to participate and take action!”

The first giveaway took place in Berlin’s youth centre OC23 where a piano was donated by Nils Frahm and piano builder Carsten Schulz.

Give a Piano (a bashing)

There are other ways that pianos can be used for charity. So, by contrast, here’s one from the archives, shared with me by John Thompson of Changing Business. A smashing idea…