Enjoy our Festive Fundraising Tunes of the Day

Following the positive feedback we received for our Fundraising Tune of the Day series in the Spring, we’ve begun a series for Advent, featuring a different festive tune each day.

Fundraising Tune of the Day was a series of piano performances that UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake started sharing at the end of March this year, as the first nationwide lockdown began in response to the COVID19 pandemic.

Howard was finding that he was playing the piano (which is about five feet away from his UK Fundraising desk) more than usual, and decided to share some recordings with other fundraisers, in the hope that music might help other fundraisers through the difficult times of working from home and away from colleagues.

Each tune was followed by a short, related fundraising tip. So the videos combined entertainment with some education.

Very quickly other fundraisers with musical talents joined in to contribute their own tune of their day with their own fundraising tip.

Advent 2020

As the second English lockdown continued into early December Howard decided to produce a Christmas-themed series of tunes of the day. Again, other fundraisers kindly volunteered their performances of Christmas carols or other Christmas-themed tunes.

Since music can help with mental health challenges, here are the latest Festive Fundraising Tunes of the Day, for your enjoyment.

The performances are shared on almost all our social channels, so do subscribe to our YouTube channel to get an update for each new piece.

1. The Coventry Carol

2. Oh Come oh Come Emmanuel



3. Oh Christmas Tree



4. Stay



5. The Christ Child’s Lullaby

6. Narnia theme (finale)

As you can see, the series is open to anyone to contribute a Christmas-related performance to. It could be instrumental, vocal, perhaps spoken word, or maybe even a different format. Do contact Howard Lake if you’d like to contribute a performance. A related fundraising tip is welcome but not essential.

Fundraising Tune of the Day is an ongoing project so will return after December. It keeps us happy and we hope it helps bring you happiness or calm.