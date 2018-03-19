GOSH goes 80s to celebrate 30th anniversary of Wishing Well Appeal

Great Ormond Street is asking people to join it in its 80s themed campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Wishing Well Appeal.

Then, Now, Always celebrates the first major fundraising appeal for Great Ormond Street Hospital, which launched back in 1988. The Wishing Well Appeal raised money for a new hospital building at Great Ormond Street Hospital and was the largest-ever national appeal of its kind at the time, supported with donations from people across the UK.

The 80s themed Then, Now, Always campaign includes a takeover of the GOSH charity website and digital platforms to mark the decade in which the Wishing Well Appeal took place. The campaign is due to run all year and will also look back at some of the fundraising stories from the 80s, see the launch of a collection of 80s inspired t-shirts and invite supporters to hold their own ‘dress 80s’ fundraising day.

Nick Radmore, Deputy Director of Brand and Content at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said: