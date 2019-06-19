Buzz Lightyear’s spaceflight to raise funds for Together for Short Lives

Disney, Pixar and eBay UK have marked the release of Toy Story 4 by auctioning for charity a Buzz Lightyear toy that has been to the edge of earth’s atmosphere.

The stunt of sending the toy aloft was achieved by Mark Ian Hoyle, better known as internet sensation LadBaby. He was challenged to come up with an idea for an unbelievable stunt and a remarkable eBay listing.

You can watch the Earth-bound character being sent spacewards in the latest YouTube video by LadBaby and his family.

The journey was achieved by space research company Sent into Space. Buzz blasted his way from the John Coles Park in Chippenham and “well into the stratosphere” to complete his mission, reaching an altitude of 54,000 ft, or about 10 miles and almost twice the height of Mt. Everest.

Now that Buzz is back on earth he is being auctioned online for charity via eBay.

Unused toys

The video was created to inspire parents across the country to craft unforgettable eBay listings to rehome their children’s unused toys so that others could enjoy them.

Since Toy Story 4 will be relased on 21 June 2019, the starting price on eBay of the Buzz toy was £21.06.

The money raised will benefit children’s hospices across the UK and eBay UK will match the winning bid.

Last year the eBay for Charity programme raised £22.5m for charities. Through eBay charities can sell items to raise funds, sellers can donate a percentage of their proceeds and buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout.

Murray Lambell, Vice President of Trading eBay UK said: