Mind invites people to fundraise mindfully with Crafternoon

Mind is once again inviting people to take part in its mindful way to raise funds – its Crafternoon fundraising event.

Now in its sixth year, Crafternoon helps to fund the charity’s essential services such as the Mind Infoline, which received 100,000 calls from people struggling with a mental health problem last year. The official date is 20 July but the charity is encouraging supporters to host their event whenever suits them over the summer.

It will see people stitching, sewing and sticking in Crafternoon events up and down the country, and enjoying tea and cake for a donation to Mind.

In 2018, the average Crafternoon event raised £100 – enough to fund 16 calls to Mind’s Infoline. Mind holds two Crafternoons a year with the second to take place in December in time for Christmas.

Head of Community & Events Fundraising at Mind, Karen Bolton said:

“Absolutely anyone can host or take part in Crafternoon, regardless of whether they’ve crafted before. It’s all about getting your friends and family together for a good catch up while helping a great cause. “Crafternoon is one of the most important dates in Mind’s fundraising calendar and we’re so grateful to everyone who took part last year and helped us to raise almost £100,000. Their generosity means we can continue to make sure that no one has to face a mental health problem alone.”

Anyone wanting to host an event can sign up on Mind’s site, where there are also templates and crafting inspiration to help in the planning of an event, and once registered people will be sent a Crafternoon kit. People can also sign up to the Crafternoon Facebook group and look for events near them.