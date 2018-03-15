Outdoor and sports brand seeks charity partners

Global sports and outdoor fashion brands company Pentland Brands is inviting applications for its next corporate charity partners.

It is looking for applications from charities with projects focused on two areas:

1. Inspiring people to get active

2. Empowering disadvantaged communities

In particular it is looking to support initiatives that focus on the UK, or on Pentlands’ key sourcing markets, namly Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The project proposal should be between £10,000 – £50,000 and last from one to three years.

Pentland’s current charity partners include British Red Cross, United Purpose and World Wildlife Fund. In addition it donates excess stock to charities through In Kind Direct.

Could we make a difference to your project? – We’re looking for new corporate charity partners here at Pentland Brands #charitytuesday https://t.co/evtP58Zm6J pic.twitter.com/sqNzdlku3F — Pentland Brands (@PentlandBrands) March 6, 2018

Pentland Brands

Pentland Brands owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Boxfresh, Ellesse, KangaROOS, Mitre and Red or Dead.

Karina O’Gorman, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Pentland Brands, said: “At the heart of our business is the belief that we have a responsibility to play our part in being a force for good and using our brands to make a positive impact in the communities where we operate. We’re excited about reviewing the applications and seeing the great work that people are doing across the UK and globally.”

She added: “We’ll be looking for projects that demonstrate a measurable impact and are sustainable beyond the period of Pentland funding.”

If your charity is shortlisted it will be invited to the Pentland Brands office in London in May to pitch to an employee panel.

Applications details are available from Pentland Brands. Applications should be submitted by 20 April 2018.