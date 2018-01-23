Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Morrisons raises £3m for CLIC Sargent in 11 months

Posted by on 23 January 2018
Supermarket chain Morrisons has raised more than £3 million in just 11 months for CLIC Sargent, the children and young people’s cancer charity.

The £3,040,000 raised is more than they have ever raised for a charity partner in a year. And the partnership is continuing until 2020.

The partnership, which includes £1.9m in employee fundraising, has been bolstered by a number of cause related marketing promotions with companies including McVitie’s and Seabrook crisps. The Morrisons Foundation, the independent charity set up by Morrisons, has also provided match-funding to inspire and boost employees’ fundraising activities.

Morrisons staff hold a bake sale for CLIC Sargent

Morrisons staff hold a bake sale for CLIC Sargent

On February 4, Morrisons will hold its biggest fundraising event for CLIC Sargent when it marks World Cancer Day. Band Against Cancer™ wristbands are available in all stores now, and a nationwide fundraising day will be held across the company on the day itself.

 

Impact of fundraising

Noah Bailey-Moloney in wheelchair holding Morrisons / CLIC Sargent partnership board

Noah Bailey-Moloney promotes Morrisons three-year partnership with CLIC Sargent

Kate Lee, Chief Executive of CLIC Sargent, said: “Thanks to Morrisons, we have handed out hundreds of thousands of pounds in grants to ease the financial burden cancer brings and developed a brand new grant for those in extreme financial hardship. We have also recruited two brand new nurse educators – an entirely new role within the NHS – to provide specialist cancer care training outside of the primary cancer hospitals.”

David Scott, Head of Services at Morrisons, added: “The generosity of our customers means that we are on track to achieving our ambitious targets, and we hope they will continue to support the cause as we enter the second year of our partnership.”

 

 

