Pilotlight is offering 12 more bursaries for charity leaders this year.

Under its charity leader to charity coaching model, which it trialled last year, Pilotlight is offering twelve charity leaders the chance to develop their leadership and coaching skills whilst ‘paying it forward’ to another charity by coaching them to be more effective and sustainable.

Funding has been secured for 12 more bursaries this year to enable charity leaders to participate free of charge. Each recipient will work within a team of four senior leaders from public and private sector organisations to advise another charity on everything from finance and governance to helping it to increase its impact. The process tests leaders’ skills on real time strategic issues: learning that they can then take back to their own organisations.

The Pilotlight bursaries are designed for charity CEOs or leaders of major divisions within larger charities wanting to extend and develop their skills beyond their usual environment, and also offer the opportunity for senior, experienced fundraisers to get a broader organisational overview of another charity.

Applications open today (11 March) and are expected to close on 7 April. Leaders can register their interest via the Pilotlight site.

Last year, the trial programme received many applications from leaders who had previously received coaching from Pilotlight and who wanted to give back to another charity.

Pilotlighter Iain Morrison, Chief Executive of Revive MS Support said:

“Leadership is about learning and sharing. It is very easy in our sector to become insular but this involvement has reinforced for me the impact and importance of the 3rd sector in delivering needful and professional services. It has been a real joy being involved as a Pilotlighter, it has reminded me again of the significant impact the Pilotlight process has had on the organisation I lead, and the positive effect it has had on our growth and development since then.”

Gillian Murray, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, said:

“Since 2003, Pilotlight’s work has helped over 700 charities. In the process, our business members overwhelmingly report improved leadership and coaching skills from being exposed to external challenges and from sharing different perspectives with fellow coaches and partner charities. That’s why we’re keen to offer this development opportunity to successful leaders within the third sector.”

Main image: Zest, one of the charities to have received Pilotlight support in the past.