Ex-Charity Commission board member Claire Dove appointed as VCSE sector Crown Representative

Claire Dove has been named as the new Crown Representative of the Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise sector (VCSE).

Dove succeeds Michael O’Toole, and will work alongside government departments and the Crown Commercial Service on strengthening the sector, supporting the upcoming Civil Society Strategy, and encouraging VSCE organisations to operate more commercially.

Claire Dove VCSE Crown Representative, said:

“It’s an honour to take on this role. Millions of people benefit from the work that charities and social enterprises do and I cannot wait to get started to ensure this sector continues to go from strength to strength.”

Tracey Crouch, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, said:

“Claire will bring a lot of passion and experience into this role – having chaired Social Enterprise UK among other organisations. I am looking forward to working alongside her and the Crown Commercial Service to help support the VCSE sector and societies across the country.”

Dove has led the Blackburne House Group, which provides adult and community education, since its inception. From December 2007 to January 2017 she was Chair of Social Enterprise UK (SEUK). She is also a member of the Alder Hey Hospital Trust and, until recently, was a Board Member for the Charity Commission. She has chaired the Liverpool Fairness Commission on behalf of Liverpool City Council, is currently serving on the Liverpool Mayoral Development Board and is chair of the Society Advisory Board for the British Council.

Dove was awarded an MBE for her work in the mid-nineties. She received an OBE in 2013 and was given the Queens Lifetime Achievement Award for Enterprise Promotion.

Image: Claire Dove OBE, Social Enterprise UK, 2016