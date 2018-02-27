London’s Air Ambulance & One Feeds Two win DBA Design Effectiveness Awards

One Feeds Two and London’s Air Ambulance have both won DBA Design Effectiveness Awards.

The DBA Design Effectiveness Awards recognise projects that demonstrate the tangible effect design has on an organisation, looking at its strategic and commercial value, and judged by design and marketing heads of organisations including The Hershey Company, Ministry of Defence, Waitrose, British Airways, Barclays, Twitter and IBM.

Both charities worked with brand consultancy The Clearing on their winning projects, with food charity One Feeds Two receiving a Gold award, and London’s Air Ambulance a Silver award.

One Feeds Two

The charity’s aim is to bring together food companies, charities and consumers to give school meals to children living in poverty. To evolve the original brand to create mass-market appeal, attract a credible commercial partner and provide an easy choice for consumers, The Clearing repositioned the brand, and created a new visual and verbal identity, putting the key message at the heart of the brand: that good food shouldn’t just taste good, it should do good. It used a smile to indicate this approach at the point of purchase on partners’ packaging.

Since launch in 2014, One Feeds Two has delivered nearly three million meals, and signed up brand partnerships with Byron Hamburgers, Cook, Higgidy Pies and Rola Wala.

JP Campbell, co-Founder and CEO of One Feeds Two said:

“The Clearing grasped our vision to challenge both the food and non-profit sectors. Our new brand helped us to communicate and deliver this challenge – and make our vision a reality. The brand has doubled our efforts. An additional “One million meals are attributable to our relationship with Byron Hamburgers, a relationship that wouldn’t have happened without the new brand.”

London Air Ambulance

The charity needed generate financial support to help deliver a second helicopter so The Clearing focused on the livery as the most visible asset of the brand to communicate key messages to Londoners and potential donors.

The helicopter became a billboard featuring a call to action, number of critical missions and trauma team messaging. Green and yellow chevrons signaled the Trauma Team’s role in an emergency.

This positive approach attracted new commercial sponsors and saw huge increases in social media engagement. £4.5 million of the five-year £6 million target was raised within months with a campaign featuring the rebranded helicopter, and the second helicopter was acquired two years after the new designs were launched.

Graham Hodgkin, CEO London’s Air Ambulance 2012-2016, said:

“Our goal was the acquisition of a second emergency medical helicopter. Enhancing the livery on the current aircraft helped us promote the critical messages of the advanced trauma service, that we are funded by donations and how many patients we have cared for. Building equity into the livery design turned our helicopter into a powerful communication and awareness tool.”

Deborah Dawton, Chief Executive of the Design Business Association said:

“Design uniquely cuts to the heart of every business it touches. It closes the gap between business risk and market success. So when it comes to our nation’s competitiveness, infusing design universal into business should be a priority in order to drive long-term growth and economic advantage for the UK. The DBA Design Effectiveness Award winners prove why.”

The charities received their awards on 22 February, from Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport who presented the Awards at the ceremony, which took place at The Brewery in central London and was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed.