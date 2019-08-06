Students recognised for social impact ideas in Creative Conscience awards

Last month saw the seventh annual awards ceremony from Creative Conscience, recognising students from around the world for their social impact concepts.

Over 200 attendees attended the event, hosted in London by advertising agency AMV BBDO, at which they celebrated the next generation of creative thinkers who are using their talents for positive social and environmental impact.

During the evening, students were able to meet other award winners and network with experts that work across the creative industry.

Creative Conscience is now mentoring and supporting the award winners in helping them to pursue their ideas and careers. Winners were awarded either a ‘gold’, ‘silver’, ‘bronze’, or ‘highly commended’ status with their projects, which were judged by industry experts.

The organisation is made up of industry leading professionals, social entrepreneurs, educators, students and graduates.

Justice typeface

Dan Cramer and Dom Parsons of Arts University Bournemouth, who both study graphic design, won a gold award for their monospace typeface display ‘Justice’. Created for the Grenfell campaigners and community, ‘Justice’ was designed to help create a unified voice for the recent two-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Organ donation

Two advertising students from the University of Central Lancashire, Ran Duan and Xuebing Liu, created a campaign around helping young children to learn about organ donation in a simple and gentle way.

Teaming up with Build-A-Bear and the NHS, children are encouraged to reuse the hearts and eyes of their old teddy bears and give them to a new teddy bear. When starting this informative process, children write and exchange donor cards for their teddies. Once donated, the children can build a new teddy bear for free.

WWfunder



Jesper Sichlau, Andreas Arnaa & Christina Anaya won a silver award for their WWfunder concept.

On the assumption that “for a lot of people it can be difficult to see how much of a difference their own personal donation really makes in the grand scheme of it all”, they partnered with crowdfunding site Indiegogo to produce WWfunder. This is a platform where WWF members can split their monthly donation between their preferred causes, “letting them see realistic finish lines that are more concrete and obtainable than “saving the world”.”

Chrissy Levett, who founded Creative Conscience in 2012, said of this year’s ceremony:

“We thoroughly enjoyed our seventh annual awards ceremony. There were so many passionate and touching projects submitted this year, all of which championed worthy causes that don’t often get spoken about in public. At Creative Conscience we welcome students from any creative discipline to enter our awards scheme, we want to help mentor and support the next generation of creative thinkers who want to create positive impact in the world. Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s awards.”